Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,277 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in HP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in HP by 70.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HP Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

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