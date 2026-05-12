Ethic Inc. Buys 3,859 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sandisk by 78,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,565 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Melius Research started coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,065.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $1,547.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.41. The company has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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