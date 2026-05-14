Ethic Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 532,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 172,759 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 28.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts: Sign Up

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 2.60.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm's revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $116,397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,452,000. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price objective on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here