Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $366.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $370.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day moving average is $243.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.33.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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