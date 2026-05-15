Ethic Inc. Sells 6,534 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Astera Labs by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company's stock worth $458,065,000 after acquiring an additional 195,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Astera Labs by 46.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,507,675 shares of the company's stock worth $295,203,000 after acquiring an additional 479,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 16.7% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,351 shares of the company's stock worth $269,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,320 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted earnings forecasts for Astera Labs across several quarters and full years, including higher FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, which suggests improving profit expectations. Northland Securities estimate updates

Northland Securities lifted earnings forecasts for Astera Labs across several quarters and full years, including higher FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, which suggests improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks note highlighted strong UALink 2.0 momentum and Scorpio switch expansion, both tied to Astera Labs’ AI infrastructure exposure, with deployments expected in 2027. Zacks article on UALink growth

A Zacks note highlighted strong UALink 2.0 momentum and Scorpio switch expansion, both tied to Astera Labs’ AI infrastructure exposure, with deployments expected in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Another article argued that shareholders can be confident in the quality of Astera Labs’ earnings, reinforcing the company’s fundamental narrative. Yahoo Finance article on earnings quality

Another article argued that shareholders can be confident in the quality of Astera Labs’ earnings, reinforcing the company’s fundamental narrative. Negative Sentiment: Northland also trimmed one near-term estimate for Q4 2027 EPS, showing that not all outlook revisions were higher, even though the broader tone remained constructive. Northland Securities estimate updates

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,781,796.23. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,497,338 shares of company stock valued at $236,827,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $228.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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