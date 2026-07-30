Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3%

JPM opened at $345.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $359.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.44. The company has a market cap of $925.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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