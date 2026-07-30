Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after buying an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after buying an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,968,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,578,788,000 after buying an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $345.49 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $326.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $359.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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