Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Raises Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.7% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Chubb were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 86.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $301.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.09.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE CB opened at $359.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $365.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Chubb's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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