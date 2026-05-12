Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $78.69 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,950 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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