Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 91,489 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,151 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 91,489 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 200,187 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 431,055 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 193,514 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. NIKE's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.34.

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Key NIKE News

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About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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