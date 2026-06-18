Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. Buys New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,556,175.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,277,188.23. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Article Title

Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Article Title

Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Article Title

Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Article Title

Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity.

Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns.

Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Because the stock has surged sharply already, some analysts and commentators warned the market may be pricing in a lot of perfection, leaving less room for error if storage pricing or AI demand cools. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $1,066.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $745.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.64. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $1,097.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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