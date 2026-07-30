Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,716 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,859 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Evergy worth $45,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,452 shares of the company's stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 210,622 shares of the company's stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 83,155 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,358.80. The trade was a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $900,283.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,153,869.94. This trade represents a 22.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 12,748 shares of company stock worth $1,061,870 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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