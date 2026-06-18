Eversept Partners LP Has $20.60 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Eversept Partners LP lowered its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 703,476 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 1.0% of Eversept Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $20,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 41,675 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,013,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,689,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 120,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company's stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TEVA opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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