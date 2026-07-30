EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,916 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.16. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $339.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported $630 billion AI backlog . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Wall Street Is Valuing Oracle's $630B AI Backlog at Zero

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly $7 billion Pentagon agreement . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now

Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately $40.4 billion of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Larry Ellison and the Media Deal

Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about 200 basis points , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Oracle Stock and Default Insurance

Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Technology companies have issued roughly $194 billion of bonds for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage.

Technology companies have issued roughly for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary highlights the possibility of further selling if AI capital spending slows, OpenAI-related credit concerns worsen or Oracle’s expected margin compression becomes more pronounced. One investment firm also trimmed its Oracle position after strong cloud gains, reinforcing the near-term risk-off sentiment.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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