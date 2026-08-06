EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,795 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,438 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $277,696,000 after buying an additional 93,293 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,299 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,902,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 118,966 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total transaction of $27,337.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.67 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $356.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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