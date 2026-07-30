EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,914,000. Eley Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 400,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,942 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $146.26 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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