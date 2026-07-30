EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $528.11.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $429.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $514.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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