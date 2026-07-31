EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $298.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $298.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its valuation outlook substantially. The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Wells Fargo sees a massive number in Snowflake's future

The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake joined Cursor’s Benchmark Partners program alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program

alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI-agent governance layer designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer

designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Snowflake’s deepening enterprise AI push and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake's Enterprise AI Push Deepens

and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: NTT DATA and Snowflake cautioned that identity controls alone will not secure enterprise AI agents. The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. NTT DATA AIVista and Snowflake

The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a counterpoint. Directors Benoit Dageville and Frank Slootman sold sizeable blocks of SNOW shares, including approximately $18.4 million and $2.8 million transactions. The sales were disclosed as planned transactions, but they may raise valuation and insider-confidence concerns after the stock’s sharp recovery. Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells Stock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,051,274 shares of company stock valued at $496,879,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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