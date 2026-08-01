Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Samsara accounts for 2.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Samsara by 194.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 374.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,001,479.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,380. This trade represents a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $19,802,808.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,816,835.49. This represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,449,703 shares of company stock valued at $147,811,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

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