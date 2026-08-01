Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,867 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.4% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $10,004,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $7,922,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,907,523,000 after purchasing an additional 400,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings estimate: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Erste Group raises Abbott earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent results remain supportive: Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative.

Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Strategic diversification and income appeal: A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Abbott versus Johnson and Johnson comparison

A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare-sector momentum: Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals.

Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure: UBS lowered its expectations for Abbott’s stock price, potentially limiting upside and weighing on sentiment after the recent recovery. UBS lowers Abbott stock price expectations

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.17.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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