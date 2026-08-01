Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Micron Technology comprises about 4.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $823.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $929.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $976.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,958,000. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory shortage outlook remains supportive: Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Why Micron Stock Is Rising on What Apple's Tim Cook Didn't Say

Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Sector fund flows and AI spending provide support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain bullish arguments: Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level.

Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading is highly volatile: MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Micron stock rebounds off key support, but technical overhead persists

MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure weighs on the shares: Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Why Is Micron Stock Falling on Friday?

Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is another overhang: Recent disclosures show extensive sales by Micron executives, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, with no reported insider purchases in the cited six-month period. While these transactions may be scheduled, investors may interpret them as a short-term confidence signal.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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