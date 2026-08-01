Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech comprises 6.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,074 shares of the company's stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,130 shares of the company's stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 376,340 shares of the company's stock worth $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 227,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,270. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $341.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.50 and a twelve month high of $382.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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