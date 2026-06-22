Evolve Private Wealth LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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