Evolve Private Wealth LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,786 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.28. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $154.23 and a one year high of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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