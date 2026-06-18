Evolve Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,880 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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