Evolve Private Wealth LLC Sells 56,887 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Evolve Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,933 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,887 shares during the quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions.

Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions. Positive Sentiment: Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors.

Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors. Positive Sentiment: KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares.

KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news.

One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside.

Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the coverage was opinion and analysis rather than a major earnings or operational announcement, so the stock’s move today appears tied more to sentiment around defensiveness and dividends than fresh fundamentals.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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