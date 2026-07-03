Ewa LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ewa LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Ewa LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ewa LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $356.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $367.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.88 and a 12-month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

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Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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