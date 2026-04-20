Exane Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,835 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Twilio accounts for about 1.1% of Exane Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,353,000 after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Twilio by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Argus upgraded Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Twilio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,788 shares of company stock worth $6,068,408 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TWLO opened at $139.83 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $145.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 735.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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