Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375,938 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,220,427 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.01% of Exelon worth $508,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exelon by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6%

EXC opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price target on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

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Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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