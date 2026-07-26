Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,810 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Exelon were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock worth $5,715,457,000 after acquiring an additional 595,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,130,053 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,239,000 after purchasing an additional 683,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock worth $913,853,000 after purchasing an additional 595,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after purchasing an additional 393,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Trending Headlines about Exelon

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained its Buy rating on Exelon, which can support investor confidence and suggests at least one major firm still sees upside in the shares. Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Exelon (EXC)

Wells Fargo maintained its rating on Exelon, which can support investor confidence and suggests at least one major firm still sees upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Exelon’s “time of day pricing” launch is putting its valuation back in focus, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s worth rather than responding to a clear operational surprise. Exelon (EXC) Time Of Day Pricing Launch Puts Valuation Back In Focus

Exelon’s “time of day pricing” launch is putting its valuation back in focus, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s worth rather than responding to a clear operational surprise. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated a cautious stance on Exelon, issuing an Underweight rating with a $41 price target and estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2030 earnings; this may pressure sentiment by reinforcing a more conservative view on the stock’s upside.

KeyCorp reiterated a cautious stance on Exelon, issuing an rating with a and estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2030 earnings; this may pressure sentiment by reinforcing a more conservative view on the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Exelon’s short-interest update showed no reported short interest, which does not point to a meaningful bearish trading signal at the moment.

Exelon’s short-interest update showed no reported short interest, which does not point to a meaningful bearish trading signal at the moment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that Exelon’s upcoming earnings report may not be set up for a likely beat, keeping investors focused on execution risks ahead of the release. Exelon (EXC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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