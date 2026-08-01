Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Holdings Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,028 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 20,639 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.17% of Expedia Group worth $47,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after buying an additional 230,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $290.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $294.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $312.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. Expedia Group's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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