ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,555 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises 26.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $226,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $564.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.52.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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