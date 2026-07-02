ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 67,822 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $261,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.3%

XOM stock opened at $136.27 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $564.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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