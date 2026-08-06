ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575,169 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 230,336 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $267,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s second-quarter results highlighted strong production, higher oil prices, record refining margins and a solid balance sheet. Analysts say these factors support the company’s longer-term outlook, while one valuation review estimates the shares could be about 9% undervalued. Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ExxonMobil, Chevron and BP ExxonMobil Could Be 9% Undervalued

ExxonMobil’s second-quarter results highlighted strong production, higher oil prices, record refining margins and a solid balance sheet. Analysts say these factors support the company’s longer-term outlook, while one valuation review estimates the shares could be about 9% undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict have tightened global fuel markets and driven refining margins higher, benefiting ExxonMobil’s downstream operations. The company also selected Sercel’s Marlin software to coordinate pipe-laying and mooring work at its Whiptail project in Guyana, supporting execution of a key growth asset. Middle East War Triggers New Global Refining Boom ExxonMobil Selects Sercel’s Marlin Software Suite

Supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict have tightened global fuel markets and driven refining margins higher, benefiting ExxonMobil’s downstream operations. The company also selected Sercel’s Marlin software to coordinate pipe-laying and mooring work at its Whiptail project in Guyana, supporting execution of a key growth asset. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Freedom Capital raised XOM from “strong sell” to “hold,” while DZ Bank lowered its rating from “buy” to “hold” but maintained a $156 price target, indicating limited near-term upside.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Freedom Capital raised XOM from “strong sell” to “hold,” while DZ Bank lowered its rating from “buy” to “hold” but maintained a $156 price target, indicating limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: President Donald Trump criticized ExxonMobil and Chevron for earning “too much money” and urged them to lower gasoline prices. Although the comments do not immediately change earnings, they raise political and regulatory risks and could pressure margins if the company responds with price reductions. Trump Pressures Exxon and Chevron to Lower Gas Prices

President Donald Trump criticized ExxonMobil and Chevron for earning “too much money” and urged them to lower gasoline prices. Although the comments do not immediately change earnings, they raise political and regulatory risks and could pressure margins if the company responds with price reductions. Negative Sentiment: ExxonMobil narrowly missed second-quarter EPS expectations, reporting $3.52 versus the $3.56 consensus. The earnings shortfall may be weighing on the stock despite revenue exceeding estimates and profits improving substantially from the prior year.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $151.53 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $628.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.88%.The firm had revenue of $114.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 53.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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