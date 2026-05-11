F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in F5 were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in F5 by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 165 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $354.03 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $354.52. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $297.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.01.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Angelique M. Okeke sold 842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total transaction of $271,401.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,116.30. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,392. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5’s latest quarter beat expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in above estimates and management raising guidance for the next quarter and full year. That supports the view that growth and profitability remain intact. F5 (FFIV) Reports Q2 Earnings

F5’s latest quarter beat expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in above estimates and management raising guidance for the next quarter and full year. That supports the view that growth and profitability remain intact. Positive Sentiment: FFIV is trading close to its 52-week high and well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong momentum that may be drawing in traders and institutions. MarketBeat FFIV Quote

FFIV is trading close to its 52-week high and well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong momentum that may be drawing in traders and institutions. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including transactions by the CEO and an EVP, but at least some were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which makes the signal less clear-cut for investors. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Several insider sales were disclosed, including transactions by the CEO and an EVP, but at least some were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which makes the signal less clear-cut for investors. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales across senior executives, including the CEO, CFO, and EVPs, may create some caution around the stock, even if the trades were largely pre-scheduled. F5 Insider Sells $322,330.00

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $316.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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