Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,271 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 74,050 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $339.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.40 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $346.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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