FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,715 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.31% of FactSet Research Systems worth $182,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,021,376,000 after buying an additional 13,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 689,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,723 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $173,453,000 after acquiring an additional 566,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $151,492,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE FDS opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $398.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $247.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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