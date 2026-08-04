FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,573 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,946,000. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,393 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $269.88 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $398.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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