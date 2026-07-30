FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 473.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $282.27 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $244.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $418.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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