FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Bought by Regents of The University of California

Regents of The University of California grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,375 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Regents of The University of California's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 0.62% of FactSet Research Systems worth $49,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $409.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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