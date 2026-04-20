Family Capital Trust Co Acquires 3,136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1,170.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co's holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MA stock opened at $521.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $662.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

More Mastercard News

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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