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Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Astrazeneca logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 121.6% in Q4, acquiring an additional 12,438 shares to hold 22,666 shares valued at about $2.084 million.
  • AstraZeneca shares traded near $205 (market cap ≈ $318 billion) and the company recently paid a $1.595 per-share dividend (DPR 74.83%); analyst coverage is mixed with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 121.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in Astrazeneca by 21.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 660 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Astrazeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company's stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Astrazeneca by 30.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Astrazeneca by 32.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astrazeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Astrazeneca Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $205.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. Astrazeneca Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. Astrazeneca's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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