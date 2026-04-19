Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 125.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,516 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 109,358 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 91.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,619 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,099,060 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $96,865,000 after buying an additional 510,426 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its position in Ford Motor by 180.9% during the third quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 200,670 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of F opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is -29.13%.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here