Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $66.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,378 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.97 and a 200 day moving average of $303.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.49 and a 12 month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.16.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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