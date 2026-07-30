Go Pro
→ Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027? (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

FedEx Corporation $FDX Holdings Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
FedEx logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quantinno Capital Management increased its FedEx stake by 24.3% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 164,212 shares valued at approximately $58.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 84.47% of FedEx.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.54, though some firms recently downgraded the stock or reduced their targets.
  • FedEx reported quarterly earnings of $5.88 per share on $23.26 billion in revenue. The stock opened at $308.96, while the company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.22, equivalent to a 1.6% yield.
  • Interested in FedEx? Here are five stocks we like better.

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,212 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $58,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $397.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $442.00 to $326.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 1.2%

FedEx stock opened at $308.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $345.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $332.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The shipping service provider reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx's payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,431.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,309,477.04. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FedEx Right Now?

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
This Quiet Metals Story Is Starting To Stack Up
This Quiet Metals Story Is Starting To Stack Up
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines