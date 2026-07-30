FedEx Corporation $FDX Holdings Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,212 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $58,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $397.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $442.00 to $326.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 1.2%

FedEx stock opened at $308.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $345.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $332.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The shipping service provider reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx's payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,431.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,309,477.04. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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