Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals.

Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile.

Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts.

Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region.

Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region. Negative Sentiment: There was also fresh concern over China patent risk, including a report that Hybio filed what was described as the first generic challenge to Lilly’s tirzepatide patents, raising the possibility of future competition or legal friction around a key blockbuster drug.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,192.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,053.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,025.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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