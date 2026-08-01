Ferrari N.V. $RACE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,106 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,732 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Ferrari were worth $25,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 78.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company's stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ferrari by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the company's stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $394.51 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $312.51 and a 52 week high of $504.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $365.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.03.

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations and full-year guidance was raised. Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Ferrari raises 2026 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and pricing power remain key profit drivers. Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Ferrari price target lifted on pricing power and personalization growth

Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari continues to return capital to shareholders. The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Ferrari periodic report on buyback program

The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Early demand for the Luce electric vehicle appears encouraging. CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Ferrari very pleased with orders for Luce EV

CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a significant overhang. After a roughly 98% run, commentary argues that Ferrari may be overvalued. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 38 and PEG ratio above 3, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger upside before bidding the shares higher. Ferrari stock could be overvalued despite its run

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $477.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Further Reading

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