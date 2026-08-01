Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise cut its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,934 shares of the company's stock after selling 331,718 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Ferrovial were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 1,968.5% in the 1st quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the company's stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 79,723 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Ferrovial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 15,301,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $995,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 73.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 332,451 shares of the company's stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 76,919 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 38.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ferrovial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferrovial

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Further Reading

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