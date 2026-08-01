F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,759 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of F&G Annuities & Life worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 29,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 36,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 1.9%

FG opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. F&G Annuities & Life's payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FG. Zacks Research raised shares of F&G Annuities & Life to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut F&G Annuities & Life from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc NYSE: FG, a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F&G Annuities & Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F&G Annuities & Life wasn't on the list.

While F&G Annuities & Life currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here