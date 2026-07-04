Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 141.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

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